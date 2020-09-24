U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Jump To Nearly 14-Year High In August Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed another significant increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of August. The Commerce Department said new home sales jumped by 4.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.011 million in August after skyrocketing by 14.7 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 965,000 in July.


