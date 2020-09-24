U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Jump To Nearly 14-Year High In August
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed another significant increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of August. The Commerce Department said new home sales jumped by 4.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.011 million in August after skyrocketing by 14.7 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 965,000 in July.
An unexpected boom. US existing home sales went up 2.4% last month to its highest level in 14 years! The national association of realtors say sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes in August.
When the pandemic threw the very concept of traditional runways shows into chaos, one LA duo was well-positioned to confront the challenge. In 2019, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais opted to..