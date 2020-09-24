Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple's smaller rivals unite to fight iPhone app store rules

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Spotify and the makers of Fortnite and Tinder are taking on Apple and Google as part of a newly formed coalition calling for “fair treatment” in the way the tech giant runs its app store.

The Coalition for App Fairness, a Washington-based nonprofit, launched Thursday and will advocate for legal and regulatory changes, such as measures that could block Apple and Google from favoring their own apps in the iPhone and Android operating systems they control. The activism from smaller rivals adds to scrutiny the tech giants are facing from U.S. and European regulators and lawmakers.

The group aims to be the "voice of app and game developers in the effort to protect consumer choice and create a level playing field for all,” said a statement from Horacio Gutierrez, head of global affairs and chief legal officer for music-streaming pioneer Spotify.

Apple is the group's main target, though Google's app store policies are also on its radar. Both companies this summer dropped the popular game Fortnite from their app stores after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses their platforms.

Apple and Google both take a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases, which has long been a sore spot with developers.

Fortnite's developer, Epic Games, responded by suing the companies over what it sees as anti-competitive behavior. Epic is backing the new coalition along with Spotify, online dating app maker Match Group, and other members including Tile, Basecamp, ProtonMail and European media industry associations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson

Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of iPhone ad targeting will force marketers to seek out alternative methods that include closer, more direct relationships with users. The tech company is due to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:51Published
Mark Zuckerberg Says the App Store Has Unilateral Control Over Apps [Video]

Mark Zuckerberg Says the App Store Has Unilateral Control Over Apps

Zuckerberg says "questions" need to be asked when it comes to the "unilateral control" Apple's App Store has over apps.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn [Video]

Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn

OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Here’s what Apple’s new rules about cloud gaming actually mean

Here’s what Apple’s new rules about cloud gaming actually mean Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Apple has changed the rules. One month after suggesting its iOS App Store guidelines would bar cloud gaming...
The Verge

If Apple follows its own rules, you’ll soon be able to stream your Xbox to your iPhone

If Apple follows its own rules, you’ll soon be able to stream your Xbox to your iPhone Last week, I showed you why Apple’s App Store guidelines will never permit Microsoft’s xCloud or Google’s Stadia cloud gaming services in their current...
The Verge


Tweets about this

VIXC_News

VIXC News Apple's smaller rivals unite to fight iPhone app store rules - https://t.co/oLpzMPvHaQ #LatestComments https://t.co/SdFD1wvZ9a 5 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Apple’s smaller rivals unite to fight iPhone app store rules https://t.co/sHZ47bYlXJ #ApplicationSoftware… https://t.co/YYU7jW0tKW 11 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Apple's smaller rivals unite to fight iPhone app store rules https://t.co/cFX2Ipx8kl 12 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGATE Apple's smaller rivals unite to fight iPhone app store rules https://t.co/ltjQNgp1vd https://t.co/2jRLFamkwl 19 minutes ago