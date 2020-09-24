Harley-Davidson gives up on India, one of the world's largest motorcycle markets
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Harley-Davidson Inc. is exiting the motorcycle market in India and laid off 70 employees as part of its continuing restructuring under “The Rewire” strategy. Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) said it took the India action as part of “optimizing its global dealer network.” India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world, with more than 21 million units sold in 2019, according to market research firm Statista. The additional restructuring actions resulted in the iconic…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.
