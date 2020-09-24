Harley-Davidson gives up on India, one of the world's largest motorcycle markets Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Harley-Davidson Inc. is exiting the motorcycle market in India and laid off 70 employees as part of its continuing restructuring under “The Rewire” strategy. Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) said it took the India action as part of “optimizing its global dealer network.” India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world, with more than 21 million units sold in 2019, according to market research firm Statista. The additional restructuring actions resulted in the iconic… 👓 View full article

