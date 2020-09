You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Financial Focus for Sept. 15



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Many people have no idea where they stand when it comes to their credit card debt. A survey by US.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago 5 Benefits To Using Your Credit Card



For a piece of plastic, a credit card can be a very powerful thing. Here are five benefits to using your credit card. Credit: GOBankingRates Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Things You Should Never Pay for With a Credit Card



A lot of credit cards offer great incentives and deals for their customers but sometimes it’s probably best to keep your credit card tucked away in your wallet. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:07 Published on September 2, 2020

Tweets about this