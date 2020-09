Chuck E. Cheese is plotting an animated TV show and a live-action movie starring its mouse mascot Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Chuck E. Cheese has just launched an entertainment division, CEO David McKillips said in a recent interview with Business Insider. 👓 View full article

