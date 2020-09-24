Turner Sports, MLB reach $3.7 billon extension deal through 2028
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Turner Sports has reached a seven-year media rights extension with Major League Baseball. The Atlanta-based media company, which is owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia, has agreed to a deal that will kick in 2022 once its current deal expires and spans until 2028. Turner Sports will reportedly pay $535 million per year in the deal worth $3.7 billion overall. The agreement expands on a long-standing partnership between Turner and the league which started back in 1973 when Atlanta Braves games were…
