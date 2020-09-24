Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turner Sports, MLB reach $3.7 billon extension deal through 2028

bizjournals Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Turner Sports has reached a seven-year media rights extension with Major League Baseball. The Atlanta-based media company, which is owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia, has agreed to a deal that will kick in 2022 once its current deal expires and spans until 2028. Turner Sports will reportedly pay $535 million per year in the deal worth $3.7 billion overall. The agreement expands on a long-standing partnership between Turner and the league which started back in 1973 when Atlanta Braves games were…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Argentina enabled individual sports under the pressure to relax the COVID-19 quarantine [Video]

Argentina enabled individual sports under the pressure to relax the COVID-19 quarantine

The National Government made official this Wednesday (August 19) the authorization for the practice of individual sports and reported how the protocol that must be respected in the context of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:14Published
'Man Utd growing frustrated over Sancho deal' [Video]

'Man Utd growing frustrated over Sancho deal'

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says that Manchester United are beginning to grow frustrated by the pace of negotations of the Jadon Sancho deal, which is partly down to Borussia Dortmund's..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:45Published
Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers [Video]

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million. With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this