Bengaluru hotels surviving on cloud kitchens and takeaways as COVID impact their business



Amid COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Bengaluru city are adopting "cloud kitchens to survive and to keep their business running. Most of the hotels which used to run business with sea of customers are.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago

Harvesters volunteers, spanning generations, come together to help community



The coronavirus pandemic that has consumed most of 2020 thus far now is the driving force behind a renewed push to give back through volunteer work with Harvesters Food Bank. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 04:06 Published 2 weeks ago