Kobalt Cordless Electric Saws Sold Exclusively At Lowe's Stores Recalled Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd. has recalled about 151,400 units of Kobalt Cordless Electric chainsaws and about 106,520 units of Kobalt Cordless Electric pole saws for possible laceration hazard, according to two separate statements issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. These include 1,400 chainsaws and 120 pole saws sold in Canada. 👓 View full article