GoSun to pitch 'Shark Tank' investor 'Mr. Wonderful' in virtual contest Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A Cincinnati startup will get the chance to pitch its product to "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary, aka "Mr. Wonderful," during an online competition today. At stake is a $10,000 grant. 👓 View full article

