Forex reserves rise to record $545.038 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.378 billion to touch a lifetime high of $545.038 billion in the week ended September 18, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended September 11, the reserves had declined by $353 million to $541.660 billion. 👓 View full article

