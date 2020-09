Mindtree co-founder, family sell 4.66L shares Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 4.66 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.01 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and son Siddarth in multiple tranches between September 15-23, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. 👓 View full article

