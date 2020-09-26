Lake Jackson issues disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba found in local water supply
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A disaster declaration was issued Saturday, Sept. 26, in the city of Lake Jackson after a brain-eating amoeba was found in various water supplies across the area, according to officials. Mayor Bob Sipple signed the declaration at 7 a.m. It will allow the city to get outside assistance and activates the local Emergency Operations Center. Earlier this month, a 6-year-old boy was…
