Qatar Airways says losses reach $1.9B amid pandemic, boycott Sunday, 27 September 2020





The state-owned carrier also blamed new accounting rules for further adding to losses for the past fiscal year, which ended March 31.



“If not for the exceptional circumstances of fiscal year 2020, our results would have been better than the year before,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker said in a statement.



It also restated its losses for the previous year in the financial report Sunday, putting it at close to $1.3 billion as opposed to the $639 million it earlier reported. It lost $69 million in 2018.



