Romania's municipal election seen as test for December vote

About 19 million registered voters were choosing local officials, council presidents and mayors to fill more than 43,000 positions across the European Union nation. The election should reveal the strength of the center-right National Liberal Party, or NLP, which has controlled Romania’s minority government since the fall from power last year of the Social Democrat Party, known as PSD.



The left-leaning PSD remains the strongest party in Romania’s parliament, despite losing its governing majority. It has been in power until last October when its government, led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, lost a confidence vote in the parliament amid massive popular protests at home and heavy criticism from Brussels over its attacks on the judiciary and widespread graft.



Next, in the country’s presidential election last November, Dancila suffered a crushing defeat to the NLP’s former leader. Klaus Iohannis.



However, the PSD has recently appeared to be winning back some of the lost popular support as the minority government has been struggling to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic by curbing social spending.



Even before the pandemic, Romania has been plagued by widespread poverty with over 25% of population living on less than $5.50 a day. In August, its state budget deficit reached 4.7% of gross domestic product compared to 1.71% in the same period of last year.



Still, last week, the PSD managed to push through the parliament a motion to raise all state pensions by 40%, ignoring the warnings by the country’s central bank that it was unfeasible.



