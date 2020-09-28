Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 takeaways from NY Times report on Trump's tax returns

SeattlePI.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York Times report that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax the year he entered the White House — and, thanks to colossal losses, no income tax at all in 11 of the 18 years that the Times reviewed — served to raise doubts about Trump's self-image as a shrewd and successful businessman.

That Sunday's report came just weeks before Trump's re-election bid served to intensify the spotlight on Trump the businessman — an identity that he has spent decades cultivating and that helped him capture the presidency four years ago in his first run for political office. The Times’ report deepens the uncertainty surrounding a tumultuous presidential campaign set against the backdrop of a viral pandemic, racial unrest in American cities and a ferocious battle over the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Since entering the White House, Trump has broken with tradition set by his predecessors by not only refusing to release his tax returns but by waging a legal battle to keep them hidden. The Times report suggests why that might have been so. It reported that many of Trump’s top businesses are losing money, even as those losses have helped him shrink his federal tax bill to essentially nothing.

Eugene Steuerle, a tax expert at the Urban Institute, said he wasn’t surprised that it turns out that Trump had paid almost no federal income tax. Most commercial real estate developers deduct large interest payments on their debts from taxable income, thereby lowering their tax bills. Typically, they also often avoid capital gains taxes by plowing profits from the sale of one building into the purchase of another.

“Most tax experts expected you would find little in the way of tax payments by President Trump,” said Steuerle, who served as a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up'

Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up' 00:26

 President Donald Trump says the New York Times report was "made up," and has once again claimed he cannot release his returns because he is under audit -- which does not stop him from releasing them publicly.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 [Video]

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published
'Total fake news' - Trump on tax claims [Video]

'Total fake news' - Trump on tax claims

The US president dismisses a NY Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in the year that he won the presidency.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:56Published
Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news' [Video]

Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news'

President Donald Trump attacked the New York Times on Sunday after the newspaper reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, citing tax-return data.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

CNN’s John Harwood Calls NY Times Tax Report ‘A Devastating Portrait of a President Who is Bleeding Financially’

 CNN's John Harwood said the New York Times bombshell revealing a trove of information from President Donald Trump's tax returns is "devastating."
Mediaite

NY Times publishes Trump tax returns, reveals he paid just $750 in 2016, 2017

 US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report...
euronews

Politicians & Celebs React to Trump Only Paying $750 in Taxes for 2016 & 2017

 Celebrities, politicians, and others are reacting to the bombshell allegation that President Trump only paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. The New York Times...
Just Jared Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this