The Latest: India tops 6 million reported coronavirus cases Monday, 28 September 2020





The Health Ministry on Monday reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall tally to 60,74,703. At least 1,039 deaths were also recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities up to 95,542 since the pandemic began.



New infections are in India are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world. The world’s second-most populous country is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S., where more than 7 million infections have been reported.



Even as infections mount, India has the highest number of recovered patients in the world. More than 5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in India and the country’s recovery rate stands at 82%, according to the Health Ministry.



HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK



— Nearly 1 million who died of COVID-19 helped scientists better understand disease



— Lockdowns are fading, but Republican outrage isn’t in U.S. campaigns



— UN failures on coronavirus underscore the need for reforms



Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



