Chemcon IPO: How to check allotment status Monday, 28 September 2020

The initial public offer (IPO) of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals received massive investor demand as it was subscribed 149 times on last day of bidding (September 23). The Rs 318-crore initial public offer received bids for 97,64,26,440 shares against 65,47,061 shares on offer. 👓 View full article

