Lori Spicer Robertson delves into new exec role at Saks Fifth Avenue Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

MBJ talks to Memphian Lori Spicer Robertson, who was just named VP of diversity and inclusion for Saks Fifth Avenue: "I am intentional about where I transition. It has to align with my own personal beliefs." 👓 View full article

