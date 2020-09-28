Global  
 

In Her Own Words: Black Opal President Cheryl Mayberry McKissack focuses on creating jobs and wealth for minorities

September 28, 2020
As our communities reopen, women across America see their lives becoming more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often still at home) caring for coworkers, customers and family. Entrepreneur Cheryl Mayberry McKissack was determined to turn the pandemic’s challenges into advantages. "I’ve always prided myself on my ability to re-wire – or pivot – in the face of challenges. But when COVID-19 hit, even my best plans could not have prepared me for a global…
