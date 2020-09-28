Five Things for Monday, including hotel industry turbulence and a Covid comeback
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Good morning and happy Monday. Here are today's Five Things. Better safe than sorry. Oregon law enforcement was prepared for a bad scene this weekend, fueled by gun-toting extremists massed in North Portland for a far-right Proud Boys rally. But the expected chaos turned out anticlimactic with a small showing and no violence. Friday brought an unwelcome surprise with a new record for reported Covid-19 cases, 457 in one day. There are multiple culprits, health officials said, including students…
