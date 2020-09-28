Cleveland-Cliffs to buy ArcelorMittal USA in $1.4 billion deal
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said it's buying nearly all of the assets of steel company ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion. The Cleveland-based steel company (NYSE: CLF) said after the deal is completed, it will be the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, and will also be the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. ArcelorMittal USA is owned by steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) of Luxembourg, and according to the company's website, in the U.S., it employs more than 18,000…