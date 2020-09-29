Podcast: Heather Blair on leading JPMorgan's Columbus tech team as it took on Covid-19

Global  
 

Heather Blair and her team at JPMorgan Chase have had plenty to keep them busy in 2020. Blair is the leader of the bank's Columbus technology hub, a 5,000-person team that's responsible for creating seamless digital experiences for all the financial giant's customers. Those demands got bigger this spring as the coronavirus pandemic increased customer demand for ways to interact with their bank remotely – and as JPMorgan handled the onslaught of applications that came with the launch of the federal…
