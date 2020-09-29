LabCorp, European biopharmaceutical firm partner on liver disease test

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered



With India's total Covid case count crossing 30 lakh, Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, commented on the country's fight against the disease so far. He also.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:27 Published on August 23, 2020 New Rapid Saliva-Based Covid-19 Test Could Be a 'Game Changer'



Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have created a rapid detection COVID-19 test. The "SalivaDirect" test received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on August 18, 2020

Tweets about this