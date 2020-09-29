Global  
 

LabCorp, European biopharmaceutical firm partner on liver disease test

bizjournals Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Patients with liver disease might soon benefit from a multi-biomarker blood test being developed through a newly inked partnership between LabCorp (NYSE: LH) and France-based GENFIT (Nasdaq: GNFT). A five-year exclusive licensing agreement between the Burlington-based life sciences company, with a big presence in the Triangle, and the late-stage biopharmaceutical company is expected to result in a test being made available by early 2021. The test is based on GENFIT’s NIS4 technology, and is…
