Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rise 3.9% in July

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 3.9% in July from a year earlier, up from a 3.5% annual gain in June. The July gain was slightly higher than economists had expected.

The 20-city index excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

Phoenix (up 9.2%), Seattle (7%) and Charlotte, North Carolina (6%), reported the biggest year-over-year gains. Sixteen of the 19 cities saw prices rise at a faster pace than they did in June. The smallest gains came in Chicago (up 0.8%) and New York (1.3%).

Helped by rock-bottom mortgage rates, the U.S. housing market has largely withstood the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Commerce Department reported last week that sales of new homes rose a solid 4.8% in August after surging 13.9% in July.

Home prices are being pushed higher by a shortage of available properties.

“Home prices continued to push pandemic-related uncertainties aside and reach new heights into the summer months, as demand for housing outpaced supply," said economist Matthew Speakman of the real estate firm Zillow. “An unprecedented lack of for-sale homes combined with persistently low mortgage rates have stoked a competition for housing in recent months that will not relent.''
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply [Video]

The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper. Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house. More and more Americans are snagging low..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Home prices up 10% from last year [Video]

Home prices up 10% from last year

Local home prices are up almost 10% from this time last year, despite the pandemic. The median price of single family homes sold in August was $335,000.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Home prices up, inventory down in Denver area [Video]

Home prices up, inventory down in Denver area

Home prices up, inventory down in Denver area

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US Home Prices Rise 3.9 Percent in July

 U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Newsmax

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index: Local home prices post more growth in July

 Home-price growth in the Charlotte metro registered among the highest of 19 markets tracked by the national housing index in July.
bizjournals


Tweets about this

ekborges

Elizabeth Kim Borges, REALTOR® x Realty Hub marketplace.” Low rates are important for buyers right now as low inventory and high demand have caused prices to… https://t.co/CNAWyqh5Aw 54 minutes ago

stephldavis

Stephanie L Davis RT @InmanNews: Home prices rose 4.8% year over year in July, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NS… 2 days ago

kris_grimes

Kris Grimes RT @HousingWire: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city index gained 3.9% from a year ago. https://t.co/m962RtLNbP 2 days ago

HensslerGroup

Henssler Financial #HensslerMoneyTalks #MarketRoundup: Year-to-date sector performance, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home prices, and Da… https://t.co/C5DGEFQG2m 2 days ago

InmanNews

Inman News Home prices rose 4.8% year over year in July, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home… https://t.co/YZexwzN1Dg 2 days ago

InmanNews

Inman News Home prices rose 4.8% year over year in July, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home… https://t.co/DrPl6qTYca 3 days ago

InmanNews

Inman News Home prices rose 4.8% year over year in July, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home… https://t.co/uRk05zaArC 4 days ago

jteelms

JTE Elms CoreLogic Case-Shiller US home price index saw 4.8% YoY gain in July. The 10-City Composite rose by 3.3% YoY, up f… https://t.co/tL1t6a6OYD 4 days ago