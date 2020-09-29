Tuesday Is National Coffee Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's again that day of the year when coffee lovers celebrate their passion for the caffeinated beverage. It is National Coffee Day today in the U.S. when major food and beverage outlets nationwide promote the coffee culture with deals for coffee fans. In the U.S., major coffee outlets such as Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Wawa, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's and Panera Bread give away free cups of coffee. 👓 View full article

