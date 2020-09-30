UK Nationwide House Prices Rise At Fastest Pace In 4 Years
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () UK house price inflation rose to a four-year high in September driven by pent-up demand and stamp duty holiday, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday. House prices grew 5 percent year-on-year in September, which was the highest since September 2016. Inflation was forecast to rise moderately to 4.5 percent from 3.7 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper. Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house.
More and more Americans are snagging low mortgage rates to acquire spacious backyards and more comfortable work-from-home locales.
Existing home...