UK Nationwide House Prices Rise At Fastest Pace In 4 Years

RTTNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
UK house price inflation rose to a four-year high in September driven by pent-up demand and stamp duty holiday, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday. House prices grew 5 percent year-on-year in September, which was the highest since September 2016. Inflation was forecast to rise moderately to 4.5 percent from 3.7 percent.
