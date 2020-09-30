Vuzix starts volume production and shipment of its M4000 Smart Glasses to North America, EU and Japan Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), a maker of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) products, announced Wednesday that it has begun volume production and shipment of its M4000 Smart Glasses to the US and Canada, EU and Japan. In a statement, the company said the M4000 Smart Glasses are available for purchase from the Vuzix website directly and shortly available from Amazon online stores in North America and Japan, as well as its large network of resellers and software partners. The Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses offer all the computing power and performance of the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses but with enhanced AR capabilities thanks to Vuzix's latest optical waveguide technologies, which provide a completely non-occluded see-through heads-up display. READ: Vuzix inks defense contract to build custom waveguide solution The M4000 is backwards compatible with the M400, providing an easy option for customers requiring see-through or non-occluded solutions, and at 5,000 nits it offers one of the brightest waveguide displays available, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Vuzix stressed that the M4000 Smart Glasses, built with the latest state-of-the-art technology available, represent the premier smart glasses in the industry today. They are designed for long term usage by enterprises and will come with regular upgrades to its OS, software support and system security. Vuzix said its customers spend a lot of time and resources investing in new technology deployments and it intends to support these investments for extended-term operational compatibility. "The Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses were designed to be optically see-through and deliver the best-in-class enterprise performance that our customers have grown accustomed to experiencing with our M400, which uses the same Qualcomm XR1 processor," said CEO Paul Travers. "This is our first product incorporating our latest advanced waveguide technologies with vastly improved optical performance, efficiency, resolution, and image size field of view. We do have numerous customers across a wide range of industry verticals that have requested or require a completely non-occluded ("see-through") device for many of their critical manufacturing and remote assistance applications. We expect the M4000 to quickly become a key solution within our smart glasses product family and provide a one-two punch along with the M400 across our enterprise customer base." Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

