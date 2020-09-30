Honda CB350 H'Ness unveiled, to be priced at around Rs 1.90 lakh
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday finally unveiled its Highness in India, 'H'ness - CB350' and will be launched later in October. With this, the company will enter the mid-size 350-500 cc motorcycle segment in India. It will carry forward the legacy of the CB roadster series.
