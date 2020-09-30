Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Honda CB350 H'Ness unveiled, to be priced at around Rs 1.90 lakh

Zee News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday finally unveiled its Highness in India, 'H'ness - CB350' and will be launched later in October. With this, the company will enter the mid-size 350-500 cc motorcycle segment in India. It will carry forward the legacy of the CB roadster series. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Honda CBR600RR First Look Preview [Video]

2021 Honda CBR600RR First Look Preview

Honda will soon make its updated 2021 CBR600RR available to Japanese customers.

Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine     Duration: 01:34Published
Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Russell Road, Maryland Parkway [Video]

Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Russell Road, Maryland Parkway

One person is dead after a crash near Russell Road and Maryland Parkway overnight. Police say a gray Chrysler hit a traffic signal, and even though the car was severely damaged, the person in the car..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:02Published
2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Dyno [Video]

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Dyno

Dyno testing the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Automatic DCT to measure engine horsepower and torque.

Credit: Cycle World Magazine     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Honda premieres H’ness CB350 retro-cruiser

 Honda H’ness CB350 will be retailed through the company’s BigWing channel. The cruiser is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda H’ness CB350 will...
IndiaTimes

Honda unveils mid-size bike at ₹1.9 lakh

 H’ness CB350 to vie with Royal Enfield
Hindu


Tweets about this