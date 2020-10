Thailand tries to get Efta pact in place Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Thailand has kick-started efforts to forge a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association (Efta), a regional trade bloc consisting of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. 👓 View full article

