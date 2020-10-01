Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate clears stopgap spending bill to avoid a shutdown, sending it to Trump

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Hours before government funding was set to lapse with the end of the 2020 fiscal year, the Senate passed the measure 84-10. President Donald Trump was expected to quickly sign the bill, which passed the House last week, before a midnight deadline.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown [Video]

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push [Video]

Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday it is "superficially hypocritical" for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much [Video]

The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI will no longer provide the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence in-person briefings on election security issues. According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Senate Clears Stopgap Spending Bill to Avoid a Shutdown, Sending It to Trump

 The measure provides funding for the government until Dec. 11, delaying the threat of a shutdown until after the general election.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Newsy

Tweets about this

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Senate clears stopgap spending bill to avoid a shutdown, sending it to Trump https://t.co/nonuizudEP 1 hour ago

SGloriam

Alunecer Senate Clears Stopgap Spending Bill to Avoid a Shutdown, Sending It to Trump https://t.co/p5uJYbckCT 5 hours ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: Senate Clears Stopgap Spending Bill to Avoid a Shutdown, Sending It to Trump https://t.co/gOvEfXTlNu 5 hours ago

vaferguson

Ellyn Ferguson RT @rollcall: Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Wednesday the Senate will likely leave for its pre-election break at the end of the week… 1 week ago

PaulCogan

Paul Cogan Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Wednesday the Senate will likely leave for its pre-election break at the end o… https://t.co/gHOorzAdN5 1 week ago

rollcall

Roll Call Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Wednesday the Senate will likely leave for its pre-election break at the end o… https://t.co/Y4rmd8vAiL 1 week ago