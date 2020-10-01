Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Senate clears stopgap spending bill to avoid a shutdown, sending it to Trump https://t.co/nonuizudEP 1 hour ago Alunecer Senate Clears Stopgap Spending Bill to Avoid a Shutdown, Sending It to Trump https://t.co/p5uJYbckCT 5 hours ago Stat Butler NY Times: Senate Clears Stopgap Spending Bill to Avoid a Shutdown, Sending It to Trump https://t.co/gOvEfXTlNu 5 hours ago Ellyn Ferguson RT @rollcall: Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Wednesday the Senate will likely leave for its pre-election break at the end of the week… 1 week ago Paul Cogan Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Wednesday the Senate will likely leave for its pre-election break at the end o… https://t.co/gHOorzAdN5 1 week ago Roll Call Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Wednesday the Senate will likely leave for its pre-election break at the end o… https://t.co/Y4rmd8vAiL 1 week ago