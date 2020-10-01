Global  
 

American Airlines CEO: 19,000 furloughs start Thursday, but door open to reverse decision

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020
American Airlines will begin the process of furloughing 19,000 employees Thursday after the federal government failed to reach an agreement on a broader economic stimulus package, the airline's chief executive told employees Wednesday night. However, Doug Parker, chairman and CEO of American Airlines Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL), left the door open for the possibility an aid package is agreed upon later this week and furloughs won't be necessary. Parker is part of a cohort of airline CEOs that have…
