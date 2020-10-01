The Latest: Millions of Chinese travel locally for holidays Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





Fewer trips are expected, however, out of concern restrictions could be reimposed if new outbreaks occurred.



In Beijing, students and teachers are advised not to leave the city to ensure classes resume smoothly after the break. Partly to compensate, movie theaters and tourist attractions in the capital are being allowed to operate at 75% capacity. China has the world’s second-largest box office and movie-going is a major holiday activity.



Chinese usually travel abroad during the October holidays, but this year about 40% of the population is expected to make trips within the country.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK



— Hospitals feel squeeze as



— Mild to severe: Immune system holds clues to virus reaction



— Study: Neanderthal genes may be liability for COVID patients



— British lawmakers have renewed the government’s sweeping powers to impose emergency restrictions to curb the coronavirus. But many criticized the way Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative administration has used the powers



— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package. The face-to-face meeting Wednesday was a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief before Election Day.



— NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reiterates the league’s hope is to begin next season with teams in their home arenas... BEIJING — Tens of millions of Chinese are traveling during the combined National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, amid continued masking and other safety requirements aimed at preventing new virus outbreaks in a country that has seen no cases of local transmission in more than a month.Fewer trips are expected, however, out of concern restrictions could be reimposed if new outbreaks occurred.In Beijing, students and teachers are advised not to leave the city to ensure classes resume smoothly after the break. Partly to compensate, movie theaters and tourist attractions in the capital are being allowed to operate at 75% capacity. China has the world’s second-largest box office and movie-going is a major holiday activity.Chinese usually travel abroad during the October holidays, but this year about 40% of the population is expected to make trips within the country.___HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK— Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest— Mild to severe: Immune system holds clues to virus reaction— Study: Neanderthal genes may be liability for COVID patients— British lawmakers have renewed the government’s sweeping powers to impose emergency restrictions to curb the coronavirus. But many criticized the way Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative administration has used the powers— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package. The face-to-face meeting Wednesday was a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief before Election Day.— NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reiterates the league’s hope is to begin next season with teams in their home arenas... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese Man Survives 6-Inch Spanner Falling Into His Head!



SHENYANG, CHINA — A Chinese man has cheated death after being struck in the head by a falling spanner. On August 6 at around 4 p.m, the unnamed 50-year-old was walking on a street in China's.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:23 Published on August 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Millions of Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations Millions of Chinese tourists usually would use their week-long National Day holidays to travel abroad. This year, travel restrictions due to the coronavirus...

Japan Today 17 minutes ago





Tweets about this Kristi Krueger The Latest: Millions of Chinese travel locally for holidays https://t.co/FB0oG3iKMz 8 minutes ago MarketBeat The Latest: Millions of Chinese travel locally for holidays $JNJ #JNJ #Health #Leisuretravel #Travel https://t.co/igHtK7Uz2I 17 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: Millions of Chinese travel locally for holidays https://t.co/ga2a5Ilemi #Arizona #Asia… https://t.co/AiuGVUxece 17 minutes ago

