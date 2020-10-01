|
The Latest: Millions of Chinese travel locally for holidays
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
BEIJING — Tens of millions of Chinese are traveling during the combined National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, amid continued masking and other safety requirements aimed at preventing new virus outbreaks in a country that has seen no cases of local transmission in more than a month.
Fewer trips are expected, however, out of concern restrictions could be reimposed if new outbreaks occurred.
In Beijing, students and teachers are advised not to leave the city to ensure classes resume smoothly after the break. Partly to compensate, movie theaters and tourist attractions in the capital are being allowed to operate at 75% capacity. China has the world’s second-largest box office and movie-going is a major holiday activity.
Chinese usually travel abroad during the October holidays, but this year about 40% of the population is expected to make trips within the country.
