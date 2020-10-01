Global  
 

Top musts in protecting your restaurant or bar from fire

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020
According to figures provided by the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across America responded to an average of 8,240 structure fires at eating and drinking establishments each year between 2012 and 2016. These fires resulted in two civilian deaths each year on average, along with 115 injuries and $246 million in property damage. National Fire Prevention Week, established in 1922, is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. This year, Fire Prevention…
fire fighter injured

 A Utica Fire Fighter has been injured following a house fire on Smith Place in Utica. According to Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll, fire crews were battling the fire inside of the home when the stairway collapsed causing a firefighter to fall from the second floor into the basement.

Firefighters Attempt To Contain Glass Forest Fire In California

These firefighters tried to extinguish the Glass fire in California, USA. The fire which had burned over 61,000 acres and damaged over 300 structures in Sonoma and Napa counties required tremendous..

A student was rescued by firefighters - after she got stuck inside her TUMBLE DRYER

This hilarious video shows the moment a student was rescued by firefighters - after she got stuck inside her TUMBLE DRYER. Rosie Cole, 21, had a few glasses to drink with her housemates when she was..

Fire breaks out at paint factory in Kanpur

A massive fire broke out at a paint factory in UP's Kanpur on Oct 05. The reason of fire is unknown and no injuries or casualties have been reported so far so far. Further details awaited.

