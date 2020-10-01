Top musts in protecting your restaurant or bar from fire
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () According to figures provided by the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across America responded to an average of 8,240 structure fires at eating and drinking establishments each year between 2012 and 2016. These fires resulted in two civilian deaths each year on average, along with 115 injuries and $246 million in property damage. National Fire Prevention Week, established in 1922, is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. This year, Fire Prevention…
A Utica Fire Fighter has been injured following a house fire on Smith Place in Utica. According to Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll, fire crews were battling the fire inside of the home when the stairway collapsed causing a firefighter to fall from the second floor into the basement.