Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year.

The EU action underscored the worsening relations with Britain, which was a member of the bloc until Jan. 31. Both sides are trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement before the end of the year, but the fight over the controversial U.K. Internal Market bill has soured relations this month.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the British plan "by its very nature is a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement."

"If adopted as is, it will be in full contradiction to the protocol of Ireland-Northern Ireland" in the withdrawal agreement.

The EU had given London until Wednesday to withdraw the bill but instead U.K. lawmakers voted 340-256 Tuesday to push the legislation past its last major House of Commons hurdle. It must also be approved by the House of Lords, where it is sure to meet strong opposition because it breaches international law.

At the same time, EU and U.K. officials were continuing talks on a trade deal, going into detailed negotiations over everything from fisheries rights, state aid rules and legal oversight in case of disputes.

Time is short for the U.K. and the EU to mend fences. A transition period that followed Britain’s Brexit departure ends in less than 100 days, on Dec. 31.

The EU-U.K. trade negotiating session is supposed to wrap up Friday but expectations are that negotiations will continue right up to an Oct. 15-16 EU summit, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set as a deadline for a deal. The EU said talks could continue right up to the end of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Any action by Pakistan to alter status of Gilgit-Baltistan has no legal basis: MEA [Video]

Any action by Pakistan to alter status of Gilgit-Baltistan has no legal basis: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on September 24 held a press brief in Delhi. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on reports about Pakistan's announcement to hold elections in Gilgit Baltistan. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk [Video]

Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk

The UK has until the end of the month to withdraw the controversial measures from its draft bill, the Commission said.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:59Published
New York State trooper injured in riots takes legal action against City of Buffalo [Video]

New York State trooper injured in riots takes legal action against City of Buffalo

A New York State trooper is taking legal action against the City of Buffalo after being seriously injured during a riot.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: Belfast solicitor firm hired by 'concerned citizens' to take legal action over Internal Market Bill

Brexit: Belfast solicitor firm hired by 'concerned citizens' to take legal action over Internal Market Bill A Belfast solicitor firm has been hired by "concerned citizens" considering taking legal action against the UK Government's Internal Market Bill.
Belfast Telegraph

Brexit: EU starts legal action over controversial UK Brexit bill

 An EU deadline for the UK to change its Internal Market Bill passed at the end of September.
BBC News


Tweets about this