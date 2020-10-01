Global  
 

Missouri Gov. Parson to resume full schedule next week after Covid-19 diagnosis

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri first lady Teresa Parson will remain in isolation through the end of the week, but will resume their full schedules on Monday, the governor said during a briefing Wednesday. Parson said he has not experienced any symptoms since he was diagnosed with the virus last week. Teresa Parson, who had experienced mild symptoms, is now symptom-free. She remains in Bolivar, Missouri while the governor is working in isolation at the governor's mansion. "Teresa and I…
