Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Airlines CEO: 19,000 furloughs start Thursday, but door open to reverse decision

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
American Airlines will begin the process of furloughing 19,000 employees Thursday after the federal government failed to reach an agreement on a broader economic stimulus package, the airline's chief executive told employees Wednesday night. However, Doug Parker, chairman and CEO of American Airlines Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL), left the door open for the possibility an aid package is agreed upon later this week and furloughs won't be necessary. Parker is part of a cohort of airline CEOs that have…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: American Airlines Employees Could Face Furloughs

American Airlines Employees Could Face Furloughs 02:32

 Nicole Nielsen reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airlines furlough workers [Video]

Airlines furlough workers

American Airlines and United Airlines say they will furlough 32,000 workers between them because negotiations in Washington have failed.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:34Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 walk-around Product Presentation [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 walk-around Product Presentation

The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:37Published
American Airlines Furloughing 19,000 Workers Thursday [Video]

American Airlines Furloughing 19,000 Workers Thursday

American Airlines said the clock has run out, and a staggering 19,000 workers will be furloughed on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this