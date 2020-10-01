Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To Six-Month Low

RTTNews Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined by more than expected in the week ended September 26th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 837,000, a decrease of 36,000 from the previous week's revised level of 873,000.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise [Video]

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claims [Video]

Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claims

The Dow ended lower for the first time in five sessions amid a broad-based sell across Wall Street after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
Dow Drops 320 Points [Video]

Dow Drops 320 Points

On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points. The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected. Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this