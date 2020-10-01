U.S. Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To Six-Month Low Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined by more than expected in the week ended September 26th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 837,000, a decrease of 36,000 from the previous week's revised level of 873,000. 👓 View full article

