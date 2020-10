You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Allegheny County Lifts Coronavirus Restrictions



As of Thursday, the Allegheny County Health Department lifted all of its coronavirus restrictions, but will still follow the state guidelines. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest on what this means.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:28 Published 6 days ago MKE in-person dining safety plans due before midnight



The clock is ticking for Milwaukee restaurants and bars to submit their COVID-19 safety plans for in-person dining. So far, the health department reported 140 have been approved. Health Department will.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton. The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this