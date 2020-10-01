Global  
 

Carnival cancels most 2020 cruises

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
"We continue to work on protocols and procedures that would allow the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations," Carnival said in its Oct. 1 tweet. "Cruises currently scheduled for November and December from Miami and Port Canaveral will remain in place for the time being while we evaluate options."
 Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they have canceled all cruises from U.S. ports, except for Port Miami and Port Canaveral, for November and December.
 This week the cruise industry seemed to crest a wave in its pandemic saga, with major companies such as Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd....
