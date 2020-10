Hot zone: Pandemic can't stop growth, activity in Lake Nona Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Although Covid-19 did affect the local economy, a lot of activity has returned in the burgeoning master-planned community. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Amber Deese Owens Hot zone: Pandemic can't stop growth, activity in Lake Nona https://t.co/qt671iEt8d 18 minutes ago