Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dentistry company Tend raises $37M, plans to expand to Boston

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The dental company, with five New York offices, said it will use the funds to expand to cities beginning with Boston and Washington, D.C.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airbnb Plans IPO, Seek About $3 Billion [Video]

Airbnb Plans IPO, Seek About $3 Billion

Joe Scarnici/Getty Airbnb aims to IPO in December and will seek to raise about $3 billion, Reuters reported Friday. The debut could value the company at more than $30 billion, sources told Reuters...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Walt Disney Company To Layoff Theme Park Workers Due To Pandemic [Video]

Walt Disney Company To Layoff Theme Park Workers Due To Pandemic

The company plans to let go 28,000 employees in Florida and California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published
Billionaire Richard Branson To Raise $400 Million [Video]

Billionaire Richard Branson To Raise $400 Million

Business Insider reports that billionaire Richard Branson is looking to raise $400 million. A filing showed that Branson is looking to raise the money in a special purpose acquisition company. VG..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

mattliptak

Matthew Liptak Dentistry company Tend raises $37M, plans to expand to Boston https://t.co/Gj9S6bfGdq 1 day ago

BosBizJournal

Boston Business Journal The dental company, with five New York offices, said plans to expand to Boston and Washington, D.C.​ https://t.co/7XEH0EO8fc 2 days ago

NYBizJournal

NY Business Journal The dental company, with five New York offices, said it will use the funds to expand to cities beginning with Bosto… https://t.co/NGRNTdH6KN 2 days ago