Cell and gene therapy manufacturing finds success in North Carolina Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The world of cell and gene therapy has come full circle, cementing its home to North Carolina. In 1993, R. Jude Samulski, Ph.D., was at the forefront of emerging gene therapy when he decided to join the research team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – where he brought his adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology to life. This effectively put UNC Chapel Hill on the map as one of the birthplaces of cell and gene therapy. Today the industry continues to grow and thrive in the region’s… 👓 View full article

