Trump had an extensive list of meetings and events the week prior to testing positive for COVID-19 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

White House adviser Stephen Miller, campaign adviser Jason Miller, Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino, and Nicholas Luna, also met with Hicks this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this