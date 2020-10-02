Global  
 

YMCA of Middle Tennessee CEO to retire

bizjournals Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Dan Dummermuth is retiring as the CEO of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. His retirement date has not been set but is expected to be in early 2021, according to the Nashville Post. “I always said I’d know when it was time, and it’s time," Dummermuth said in a news release, according to the Nashville Post. "I’ve been blessed to have an amazing career with one of the nation’s strongest nonprofits, and I’ll always be a ‘Y guy.’ Gwen and I plan to stay planted here in Middle Tennessee,…
