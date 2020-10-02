Global  
 

GM, Fiat Chrysler both report third-quarter sales fell 10%

bizjournals Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both reported that their third-quarter sales fell by 10% in the third quarter. Detroit-based GM (NYSE: GM) said it delivered 665,000 vehicles in the third quarter, down 9.9% from a year ago. But the quarter ended well, the automaker said, as "sales rebounded significantly in September," improving compared with a year earlier (GM no longer distributes monthly sales reports, just quarterly reports). GM's bright spots included its Buick label, which…
