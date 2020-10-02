GM, Fiat Chrysler both report third-quarter sales fell 10%
Friday, 2 October 2020 () General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both reported that their third-quarter sales fell by 10% in the third quarter. Detroit-based GM (NYSE: GM) said it delivered 665,000 vehicles in the third quarter, down 9.9% from a year ago. But the quarter ended well, the automaker said, as "sales rebounded significantly in September," improving compared with a year earlier (GM no longer distributes monthly sales reports, just quarterly reports). GM's bright spots included its Buick label, which…
Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a common stock dividend for the third quarter 2020. Simon's Board of Directors has declared a $1.30 per common share dividend, payable in cash, for the...
Economists at Bank of America lifted their forecast for third-quarter US GDP growth to 27% from 15% on Friday.
Business Insider reports better-than-expected trends in retail sales, the housing market,..