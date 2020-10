UK needs to have 'eyes wide open' on foreign investment: Rishi Sunak Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Britain needs to take an "eyes wide open" approach to foreign investment due to the risk of intellectual property theft by hostile countries, its finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday. 👓 View full article

