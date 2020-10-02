OTC Markets Group reveals virtual Quebec gold mining conference schedule for October 6 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Virtual Investor Conferences, the proprietary virtual event series from OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM), has released the agenda for its upcoming conference focused on gold mining investment opportunities in Quebec. The free event, co-sponsored by the provincial government, is designed to connect individual and institutional investors, analysts and advisors with the executive management of mining companies to discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity and investment highlights. The program is scheduled to begin at 9 am ET, with the first webcast kicking off at 9:30 am, on Tuesday, October 6. Registration can be done here. READ: OTC Markets Group adds Blue Sky Data Product for secondary securities to its premium data offering "OTC Markets Group is proud to host our inaugural Quebec Mining Day, highlighting gold mining investment opportunities in Quebec, co-sponsored by the Government of Quebec, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory,” OTC Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Jason Paltrowitz said. “We are pleased to deliver visibility solutions that allow mining companies to amplify their message among a broader base of North American investors.” The schedule is as follows: "I look forward to taking part in this event, thoughtfully organized by OTC Markets Group, which will offer additional opportunities for Quebec mining companies to promote their gold projects and to partner with distinguished investors," Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Government of Quebec Jonatan Julien said. "Mining development is a top priority for our government, particularly in the context of the economic recovery, but also as it relates to ensuring prosperity for all of our regions. Quebec is proud to be internationally recognized for its rich mineral potential, affordable clean energy and exemplary social and environmental standards." The New York-headquartered OTC Markets Group is the operator of the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. "I am delighted to take part in the Gold Mining investment Opportunities in the province of Quebec, hosted by OTC Markets," Delegate General in New York for the Government of Quebec Catherine Loubier said. "Quebec has a deep expertise in mining and a rich one in gold mining. The companies taking part in this event are a testimony to that. I'm confident that US investors and partners will gain further appreciation of Quebec's mining industry during the conference." Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

