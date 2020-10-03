|
Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19 after her daughter shared the news on TikTok
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news that her mother tested positive on her TikTok account.
|
