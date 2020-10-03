Global  
 

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19 after her daughter shared the news on TikTok

Saturday, 3 October 2020
Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news that her mother tested positive on her TikTok account.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 02:11

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

