This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'



The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and family members test positive for Covid-19



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he, his wife and his two youngdaughters tested positive for coronavirus. Despite being “very disciplined”and being in lockdown since March, the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on September 3, 2020