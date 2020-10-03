Andrew Yang takes lead in California data privacy measure Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Fitbits on our wrists collect our health and fitness data; Apple promises privacy but lots of iPhone apps can still share our personal information; and who really knows what they’re agreeing to when a website asks, “Do You Accept All Cookies?” Most people just click “OK” and hope for the best, says former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.



“The amount of data we’re giving up is unprecedented in human history,” says Yang, who lives in New York but is helping lead the campaign for a data privacy initiative on California’s Nov. 3 ballot. “Don’t you think it’s time we did something about it?”



Yang is chairing the advisory board for Proposition 24, which he and other supporters see as a model for other states as the U.S. tries to catch up with protections that already exist in Europe.



The California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 would expand the rights Californians were given to their personal data in a groundbreaking law approved two years ago, which took effect in January. The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 was intended to give residents more control over their personal information collected online. It limited how companies gather personal data and make money from it and gave consumers the right to know what a company has collected and have it deleted, as well as the right to opt out of the sale of their personal information.



But between the time the law was passed and took effect, major companies have found ways to dodge requirements. Tech and business lobbyists are pressuring the Legislature to water it down further, with proposals to undo parts of the law, says Alastair Mactaggart, a San Francisco real estate developer who spearheaded support for the 2018 law and is behind the effort to amend it.



“Business is actively seeking to undermine the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn



OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:29 Published 3 weeks ago Connected TV Drives Growth in Audience Identifiers, Tapad’s Mark Connon



Consumers are using a wider variety of connected devices to view content, challenging marketers to reach target audiences and measure the results of their advertising campaigns. Connected TV is adding.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:04 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this

